People & Practices: June 29, 2020

The Owatonna Law Firm of Walbran & Furness has announced that Marissa R. Wunderlich has joined the firm as an associate attorney.

Wunderlich graduated from the Mitchell Hamline School of Law in January and was admitted to practice law on May 8. In law school she was a member of the Rosalie Wahl Moot Court Team and earned first place. She was selected as a Marshall Brennan Fellow, a program where she taught constitutional law to high school students. She also interned at the Rice County District Court and at Walbran & Furness.

Wunderlich was homeschooled and at age 16 began taking college classes at South Central College. While there she completed an internship at the Rice County Attorney’s Office and graduated with a Legal Administrative Assistant Associate Degree prior to graduating high school.

Wunderlich graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree from Bemidji State University, cum laude, majoring in criminal justice.

Wunderlich will join attorneys David Furness and Mark Walbran in general practice. Walbran & Furness was founded in 1936 by John P. Walbran and Mary P. Walbran.

***

The Minneapolis law firm Gregerson, Rosow, Johnson & Nilan has announced that Nicholas Sideras has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Sideras is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin Law School and the University of St. Thomas. He joins the firm after serving as a judicial law clerk to Judge Barbara Hanson of the Minnesota District Court and Judge Randall Slieter of the Minnesota Court of Appeals.

