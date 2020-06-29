Bar Buzz: Doty to receive professionalism award

Judge David S. Doty has been selected to receive the prestigious 2020 American Inns of Court Professionalism Award for the 8th Circuit. Doty is a senior judge for the U.S. District Court for the District of Minnesota. Now almost 91, Doty still maintains a nearly full caseload.

“Judge Doty sets the gold standard for professionalism in our district,” says John R. Tunheim, chief judge for the District of Minnesota, who nominated Doty for the award. “He is revered by his judicial colleagues and by those who appear before him.”

Upon earning his law degree at the University of Minnesota in 1961, Doty joined the Minneapolis law firm that eventually became Popham, Haik, Schnobrich, Kaufman & Doty. In 1987, President Ronald Reagan appointed Doty to serve as a U.S. district judge.

The American Inns of Court, headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, encourages the legal community to advance the rule of law by achieving the highest level of professionalism through example, education, and mentoring.

