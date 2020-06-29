Quantcast
Keith Ellison
Attorney General Keith Ellison talks to reporters after filling suit against three large petroleum companies, including Koch Industries. His complaint alleges that the industry knowingly deceived Minnesota consumers with false marketing of a dangerous product—fossil fuel—despite knowing the risks it posed to the climate. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Attorney general sues Big Oil

By: Kevin Featherly June 29, 2020

Attorney General Keith Ellison has sued three oil industry titans, charging that they schemed to defraud and deceive Minnesotans by denying climate change.

