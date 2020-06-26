Bar Buzz: Chief Judge Knutsen re-elected in 8th

Chief Judge Dwayne N. Knutsen has been re-elected to retain his leadership post in the 8th Judicial District. The Judicial Branch announced his re-election on June 22.

District Court Judge Stephanie L. Beckman also was re-elected to her post as the 8th District’s assistant chief judge.

“It is a privilege for me to serve another term as chief judge,” Knutsen said in a press release. “In these fast-changing times the work of the Judicial Branch is more important than ever.”

He said that he and his judicial colleagues are determined to maintain the highest standards of justice for the district and the state.

Knutson chambers in the Yellow Medicine County Courthouse in Granite Falls. Beckman is chambered in the Meeker County Courthouse in Litchfield.

Both will begin their second consecutive two-year terms on July 1. Chief judges and assistant chiefs are not allowed to retain their posts beyond two consecutive terms.

