Recent News
N95 mask
An N95 mask (Submitted photo: 3M)

3M legal team determined to unmask bogus N95 sellers

By: Dan Heilman June 26, 2020

In-house counsel at 3M and outside counsel at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath in Minneapolis have been joining forces to find and quash profiteers who are selling 3M’s N95 face masks either without authorization or at inflated prices during the pandemic.

