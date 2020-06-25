Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Legal News / Lawmakers leave much undone in special session
Paul Gazelka, Mary Kiffmeyer, Warren Limmer
GOP Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, left, appears before reporters on June 19 with Sen. Mary Kiffmeyer, center, and Sen. Warren Limmer, at the podium, to lay out the Republican counter-offer on police reform. Their plan included revamped police arbitration that would place contested cases before administrative law judges. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Lawmakers leave much undone in special session

By: Kevin Featherly June 25, 2020

The June special session, dominated by talk of police-accountability reforms, got none of them done. The Legislature will almost certainly be back, likely by mid-July.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo