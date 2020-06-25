Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / COVID-positive Faribault inmate dies
With a combined population of more than 2,000 adult men, the Faribault prison is the largest facility in Minnesota's corrections system. This photo shows a cellblock at the Faribault prison. (Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections)
With a combined population of more than 2,000 adult men, the Faribault prison is the largest facility in Minnesota's corrections system. This photo shows a cellblock at the Faribault prison. (Photo: Minnesota Department of Corrections)

COVID-positive Faribault inmate dies

By: Kevin Featherly June 25, 2020

A 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was incarcerated in Faribault, has died, the Department of Corrections announced Thursday.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo