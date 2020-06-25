Quantcast
Mohamud Noor
A bill proposed by Rep. Mohamud Noor, DFL-Minneapolis, aimed to help rebuild the approximately 1,500 businesses that were damaged or destroyed in arson fires that plagued Lake Street, University Avenue and Broadway after George Floyd’s death in police custody. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Civil unrest recovery bill dies in session

By: Kevin Featherly June 25, 2020

One casualty of the failed 2020 special session is legislation that would have provided financial help to scorched neighborhoods damaged by the unrest following George Floyd’s death.

