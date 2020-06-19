Bar Buzz: Couple endow George Floyd scholarship

A married couple who met at the University of Minnesota Law School have endowed a scholarship in George Floyd’s name.

The George Floyd Memorial Scholarship in Law was announced on June 15.

The fund will provide support to full-time professional students enrolled in the Law School. Preference will be given to students of color who “enhance the diversity of the student body.” Additional consideration will be given for Black or African American students, the school says.

The scholarship was started with gift from 2011 Law School graduate Catlan M. McCurdy and 2012 graduate Sanjiv P. Laud, with an equal match from the Law School. McCurdy and Laud are married. She is a partner at Dorsey & Whitney. He is an associate at Jones Day.

“Mr. Floyd’s killing was a tragic reminder of the inequity and injustice facing Black Americans today, despite the decades that have passed since the civil rights movement,” the couple said in their written statement on the Law School’s web site announcing the scholarship.

They said they hope recipients join the legal profession and Law School alumni in advocating for racial justice and equality.

“Their gift shows that we can all make a difference,” Law School Dean Garry W. Jenkins said in the same written statement.

Those wishing to contribute to the scholarship fund can go to the U of M Law School’s website.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription.