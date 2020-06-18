Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Max Mason’s pardon comes a century after Duluth lynchings
Max Mason
“There is a direct line between what happened with Max Mason and Clayton, Jackson and McGhie,” Gov. Tim Walz said of the Duluth lynching victims. “There's a direct line to what happened to George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis.” In this May 30 photo, a protester holds up a photo of George Floyd in front of the Clayton, Jackson, McGhie Memorial as part of a large demonstration in Duluth. (Star Tribune via AP)

Max Mason’s pardon comes a century after Duluth lynchings

By: Kevin Featherly June 18, 2020

It took almost exactly 100 years from the day he was accused, but on Friday, Max Mason was pardoned by the state’s Board of Pardons, the first such posthumous grant in state history.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo