People & Practices: June 16, 2020

Faegre Drinker has added two leading restructuring attorneys, James F. Conlan in the U.S. and Patrick Corr in Europe, as partners in the firm’s growing finance and restructuring practice. Both come from Sidley Austin, where they previously held senior practice leadership positions.

Over his 30-plus-year career, Conlan has worked on complex restructurings and bankruptcies. He has worked on matters spanning multiple industries, including automotive, consumer products and packaging, energy and manufacturing, as well as matters at the cutting edge of restructurings driven by mass torts and sovereign debt. At Sidley, his positions in the restructuring practice included co-chair, chair and global practice leader.

Corr, who served as the head of Sidley’s European restructuring and insolvency practice before joining Faegre Drinker, has worked in contentious and non-contentious corporate recovery and turnaround matters.

Conlan will spend his time across the firm’s offices, including New York, Chicago and Philadelphia, and Corr will be based in London.

***

Reding & Pilney LLC has promoted Stuart T. Johnson to shareholder. Before joining the firm, Johnson handled a broad range of insurance claims and disputes as a property/casualty adjuster. He will continue to focus his practice on insurance disputes involving personal injury, no-fault, wrongful death, premises liability and insurance coverage. Johnson is a member of the MSBA and MDLA. He is also a frequent lecturer on insurance related topics.

***

VLP Law Group LLP Partner Melissa Krasnow has been elected as an at-large member of the Finance & Planning Committee of the Hennepin County Bar Association.

