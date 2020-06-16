Bar Buzz: Pro bono program to aid damaged businesses

Fredrikson & Byron is offering free legal advice to Twin Cities business owners who have had property damage due to civil unrest in recent weeks. The firm will work through its pro bono partners — including the Neighborhood Development Center, Meda, Lake Street Council, and the Northside Economic Opportunity Network — to provide services to clients as they assess the damage to their facilities and work to rebuild their communities.

The program has a dedicated call-in line and online intake form that aim to help business owners efficiently file a request for assistance. Impacted businesses may call 612-492-8078 and leave a message in English or Spanish to request legal assistance, fill out the form or email the team directly at legalhelp@fredlaw.com.

