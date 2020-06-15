Quantcast
Quandaries and Quagmires: Champerty? No. Third-party litigation finance? Yes.

By: William J. Wernz June 15, 2020

Abolition of champerty may well increase the frequency of litigation financing. Minnesota lawyers will have to be alert to several ethics issues.

