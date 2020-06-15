Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Justices reject new trial for man convicted of sex assaults
Justin Joseph Huisman
Justin Joseph Huisman

Justices reject new trial for man convicted of sex assaults

By: Todd Nelson June 15, 2020

The Minnesota Supreme Court reversed the Court of Appeals’ ruling and rejected the man's bid for a new trial.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo