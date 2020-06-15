Bar Buzz: Walker takes top free-speech honor

Leita Walker, the former newspaper reporter turned lawyer who has worked more than a year to obtain court records related to the trial of a Minneapolis police officer, has received local journalism’s highest honor.

Walker, a partner in Ballard Spahr’s Media and Entertainment Law Group, received the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalist’s Peter S. Popovich Award on June 9. The award is given out annually to individuals or groups who best represent the defense and support of the First Amendment.

Walker currently is working to obtain names of the jurors who convicted Minneapolis Police Officer Mohamed Noor in the 2017 death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond. Walker also led the legal fight to release body-cam footage connected to that case. Eventually, the courts released redacted footage.

More recently, Walker has advised news organizations on protecting journalists from arrest during civil unrest sparked by George Floyd’s death in police custody.

Her practice also includes defending privacy and right of publicity claims; advising clients on subpoenas and privilege issues and copyright law; and state and federal Freedom of Information Act matters, according to her firm.

The Popovich award is named for the only person in Minnesota history to serve both as chief judge of the state Court of Appeals and as Minnesota Supreme Court chief justice. He also served in the Minnesota House from 1953 to 1963.

Also on Tuesday, journalists from Minnesota Lawyer’s sister publication, Finance & Commerce, received SPJ awards.

Brian Johnson won a first place award in the under 50,000-circulation new category for his enterprise/in-depth series, “Minnesota’s Shadow Workforce.”

Meanwhile, F&C writers Frank Jossi and William Morris took second- and third-prize, respectively, for business news writing in the under 50,000-circulation news category.

