Restraining order is faulty without specific address to avoid
Restraining order is faulty without specific address to avoid

By: Dan Heilman June 11, 2020

A Court of Appeals decision said the state must prove a defendant knows where a protected person lives if it wants to prove violation of a harassment restraining order as being within a certain distance of that person's residence.

