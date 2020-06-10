Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / All in the Family: Delzer case provides nonmarital tracing roadmap
Family law, gavel
Depositphotos.com image

All in the Family: Delzer case provides nonmarital tracing roadmap

By: Jason Brown and Cynthia Brown June 10, 2020

On May 18, 2020, the Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its decision in Delzer v. Delzer. The unpublished opinion offers a glimpse into many of the financial issues addressed as part of a divorce.

About Jason Brown and Cynthia Brown

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo