Lawyers unite for racial justice

The Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers led a “Silent Protest in Solidarity” at noon Monday at Hennepin County Government Center. (See photos below.)

The organization invited attorneys of all races and backgrounds to gather at the same time that fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, made his first court appearance. Three other officers at the scene of Floyd’s death are charged with aiding and abetting. Monday’s demonstration began on the government center’s north plaza, then moved inside because of the excessive heat outdoors.

Photos: Bill Klotz, special to Minnesota Lawyer