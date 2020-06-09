Quantcast
Lawyers unite for racial justice

By: Minnesota Lawyer June 9, 2020

The Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers led a “Silent Protest in Solidarity” at noon Monday at Hennepin County Government Center. (See photos below.)

The organization invited attorneys of all races and backgrounds to gather at the same time that fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged with second-degree murder in the death of George Floyd, made his first court appearance. Three other officers at the scene of Floyd’s death are charged with aiding and abetting. Monday’s demonstration began on the government center’s north plaza, then moved inside because of the excessive heat outdoors.

Photos: Bill Klotz, special to Minnesota Lawyer

The silent protest by the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers began in 90-degree heat Monday, June 8, 2020, on the north plaza of the Hennepin County Government Center. (Photo: Bill Klotz, special to Minnesota Lawyer)

Participants in the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers’ silent protest stand in the atrium of the Hennepin County Government Center. (Photos: Bill Klotz, special to Minnesota Lawyer)

University of St Thomas law student Sarah Koziol joins the demonstration in the government center atrium. (Photos: Bill Klotz, special to Minnesota Lawyer)

One of a number of handmade signs at the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers’ silent protest. (Photo: Bill Klotz, special to Minnesota Lawyer)

Amran A. Farah, president of the Minnesota Association of Black Lawyers and attorney at Greene Espel, cautions the protesters to remain at least 6 feet apart in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines. (Photo: Bill Klotz, special to Minnesota Lawyer)

