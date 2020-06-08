Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Warrantless DWI search rule applies retroactively
Doug Hazelton
Doug Hazelton

Warrantless DWI search rule applies retroactively

By: Todd Nelson June 8, 2020

The rule that bars police from citing alcohol dissipating from a suspected drunk driver’s bloodstream as justification for a warrantless blood or urine test applies retroactively, a Minnesota Court of Appeals panel has found.

About Todd Nelson

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo