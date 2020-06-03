Quantcast
America Protests Minneapolis
Police prepare to clear the area after curfew Sunday in Minneapolis. (AP photo: John Minchillo)

ACLU: Police violated rights of journalists covering Minnesota protests

By: The Associated Press June 3, 2020

The American Civil Liberties Union has filed a lawsuit against Minneapolis Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol, alleging police have violated the rights of journalists covering the protests in response to the death of George Floyd.

The lawsuit, filed by the ACLU of Minnesota on Wednesday, alleges a “pattern and practice of conduct by law enforcement,” which the organization says, “tramples on the Constitution.”

The lawsuit’s lead plaintiff is Jared Goyette, a freelance journalist who says he was shot in the face by a rubber bullet fired by police. The suit outlines the number of journalists who have been arrested or injured by police since the demonstrations began last week.

The lawsuit also alleges police have interfered with news coverage and have continued to “target and intimidate the press by firing less-lethal ballistics designed for riot control directly at members of the media.”

The ACLU has also vowed to bring lawsuits against police departments across the U.S. who arrest, target or attack journalists.

