People and Practices: June 1, 2020

Abdo joins Fredrickson & Byron

Attorney Jacob M. Abdo has joined Fredrikson & Byron in the Advertising, Marketing & Trademark, Intellectual Property and Sports & Entertainment Groups. Abdo is a transactional attorney who works with businesses and creative professionals to protect and commercialize their valuable intellectual property.

Abdo has expertise in trademark and copyright prosecution, maintenance, enforcement and licensing agreements. He also advises on copyright fair use, the Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the Music Modernization Act. Prior to law school, Abdo was a full-time performing, writing and recording musician.

Gettman moves to Cozen O’Connor

As part of the ongoing build-out of its corporate practice, Cozen O’Connor has announced veteran Minnesota attorney Katheryn A. Gettman, who brings nearly two decades of experience as an internal/external corporate counsel, has joined its Minneapolis office.

Gettman joins as a member and comes to the firm from Messerli Kramer. In the past two weeks, eleven prominent attorneys have joined the firm’s corporate practice, including corporate and technology attorney Frank A. Pugliese, who joined the New York City office, and nine attorneys from Baer Crossey McDemus LLC, a nationally recognized tech and corporate law boutique, who joined the Philadelphia office.

Gettman earned an M.B.A. and J.D. from Willamette University and her B.A. and B.B.A. from the University of Minnesota.

Kunkel joins Alliance Management

Financial services attorney Phil Kunkel recently joined Alliance Management, a BerganKDV Company. Kunkel has extensive experience in financial restructuring, business sale transactions, finance, agribusiness, real estate financing, for-profit and nonprofit businesses, operations, workouts and bankruptcy.

Kunkel will work with the Alliance Management team to provide business structure and management advice to companies experiencing financial stress and will also be available to serve as a receiver, trustee or mediator in connection with such businesses. He will work from the firm’s St. Cloud office.

Kunkel holds a bachelor’s degree from St. John’s University and earned his juris doctorate from the University of Minnesota Law School.

Plunkett honored by Hennepin County Bar Association

Henson Efron attorney Allison Plunkett has been honored with a 2020 Excellence Award from the Hennepin County Bar Association for serving the association and foundation. She has been managing the summer softball league for the association the last few years and is an active member of the annual golf classic committee for the foundation. Allison and seven others will receive their awards at an event later this year. They will be featured in the July issue of Hennepin Lawyer.

