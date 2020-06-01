Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Legal News / Court of Appeals cuts Freeborn County sheriff’s salary
Judge Carol Hanks, Judge Lucinda Jesson, Sheriff Kurt Freitag
Judge Carol Hanks, Judge Lucinda Jesson, Sheriff Kurt Freitag

Court of Appeals cuts Freeborn County sheriff’s salary

By: Kevin Featherly June 1, 2020

The District Court had boosted Sheriff Kurt Freitag's pay to almost $114,000.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo