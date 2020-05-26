Quantcast
Bruno Richard Hauptmann
Following the trial Bruno Hauptmann, accused kidnapper of the infant of aviation hero Charles Lindbergh in 1935, authorities began to crack down on visual or audio reporting from courtrooms across America. In this photo, Hauptman, behind battery of microphones and flanked by news photographers, was arraigned in New York’s Bronx County Court on Sept. 27, 1934, on a charge of extorting $50,000 from Lindbergh. The New York charge preceded Hauptmann’s extradition to New Jersey to face a murder charge.

Perspectives: 21st century beckons: Cameras in courtrooms

By: Marshall H. Tanick May 26, 2020

Now that the U.S. Supreme Court has finally come into the 20th century, it shouldn’t be too long before it takes a much-warranted stride into the 21st and, if it does, bring some other media-shy tribunals along with them, including the federal and state courts here in Minnesota.

