Bar Buzz: Supreme Court invites application for juvenile committee

The Minnesota Supreme Court is recruiting candidates to fill vacancies on the Rules of Juvenile Protection Procedure Advisory Committee. The court seeks:

Four attorneys, including an assistant county attorney from outside the seven-county metro area and attorneys experienced in representing parents and children.

A court administrator from within the seven-county metro area.

Four district court judges.

A Guardian ad Litem from outside the 7-county metro area.

A social worker.

Attorney applicants with experience in Indian Child Welfare Act cases should include this experience in their letter of interest.

The committee meets as needed and is responsible for monitoring the rules and recommending further changes. New members will be appointed to three-year terms ending on June 30, 2023, and will be eligible for re-appointment to a second three-year term.

All applicants interested in appointment must submit a letter of interest and resume. In addition, attorney applicants must include a screen print from the Minnesota Attorney Registration System (MARS) http://mars.courts.state.mn.us/ demonstrating an active Minnesota attorney license.

Application materials should be sent to AnnMarie S. O’Neill, Clerk of the Appellate Courts, via e-mail at mjcappellateclerkofcourt@courts.state.mn.us or via U. S. Mail at 305 Judicial Center, 25 Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., St. Paul, MN 55155. Applications must be received by 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020. E-mail applications are preferred.

Questions regarding committee membership should be directed to the staff attorney for the committee, Paul Regan, at 651-284-4369 or paul.regan@courts.state.mn.us.