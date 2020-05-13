Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Newman nixes asset forfeiture compromise
Scott Newman
Scott Newman

Newman nixes asset forfeiture compromise

By: Kevin Featherly May 13, 2020

The fate of a compromise asset forfeiture bill was expected to be known. But it was already on life support well before that.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo