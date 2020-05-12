Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Consumer surveys at the complaint stage
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

Consumer surveys at the complaint stage

By: Minnesota Lawyer, Tyler A. Young and Emily R. Zambrana May 12, 2020

The latest tactic in consumer class actions.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo