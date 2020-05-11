People and Practices: May 11, 2020

Brian Stofferahn joins Halunen Law

Attorney Brian Stofferahn has joined Halunen Law to lead the firm’s personal injury practice group.

Stofferahn brings more than 30 years of experience trying personal injury cases to his new role. He has handled wrongful death matters, amputations, products liability, and other complex litigation, and has handled and tried several traumatic brain injury cases.

Besides representing personal injury clients, Brian also worked many years as in-house counsel for an insurance company.

“We are thrilled Brian has joined our team,” said Halunen Law founder and managing partner Clayton Halunen. “He brings an amazing track record and is a widely respected attorney. We look forward to his contributions as we advance our unwavering commitment to represent clients who courageously confront the wrongful actions of others.”

Stofferahn is a graduate of Mitchell Hamline Law School. He is a former adjunct professor at the University of Minnesota Law School, where he trained law students on how to litigate cases. He also enjoys presenting his lecture, “Everything I Needed to Know I Learned from My Cousin Vinny.”

Nilan Johnson Lewis adds immigration law expertise

Law firm Nilan Johnson Lewis has expanded its labor and employment law offerings by adding the members of the corporate immigration law firm Myers Thompson Medeiros. Joining the firm’s labor and employment practice group are attorneys John Medeiros, Sam Myers, Elizabeth Thompson, Jesse Goldfarb, Mike Sevilla and Rebecca Desnoyers, along with five immigration case managers.

Both firms split off from commercial law firm Popham Haik Schnobrich & Kaufman in 1996. Nilan Johnson Lewis grew into an independent firm grounded in Minnesota but with national reach. Myers Thompson Medeiros has maintained the longest continuous corporate immigration law partnership in the region.

“These are really great lawyers and professionals. We’re thrilled to combine our complementary cultures and talents as we expand our capabilities into this increasingly complex and contentious area of law,” said Heidi Neff-Christianson, Nilan Johnson Lewis president. “Adding corporate immigration expertise to our existing labor and employment practice will provide exceptional value to our combined clients.”

The new hires are skilled in helping employers secure work-authorized statuses for foreign nationals and properly onboard and retain them through citizenship and permanent residency when applicable. These services will complement NJL’s labor and employment practice, which includes, but is not limited to, wage-and-hour and other complex class action defense; workplace investigations; reductions in force; pre-hire testing and background check advice and defense; I-9 compliance; pay equity advice and defense; noncompete and trade secret litigation; and special expertise regarding California’s unique employment laws.

