Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / One criminal act can yield more than one sentence
Justice Paul Thissen
Justice Paul Thissen

One criminal act can yield more than one sentence

By: Dan Heilman May 11, 2020

The Minnesota Supreme Court published a pair of decisions last week that grappled with how a lower court sentenced criminal cases.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo