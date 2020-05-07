Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Features / Capitol Retort / Capitol Retort: Judicial challenge, Barr the door, take me out
Attorney General William Barr last week ordered federal prosecutors across the U.S. to identify coronavirus-related restrictions from state and local governments “that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens.” In this photo, Barr he speaks April 1 about the coronavirus in the White House press briefing room. (AP photo)
Attorney General William Barr last week ordered federal prosecutors across the U.S. to identify coronavirus-related restrictions from state and local governments “that could be violating the constitutional rights and civil liberties of individual citizens.” In this photo, Barr he speaks April 1 about the coronavirus in the White House press briefing room. (AP photo)

Capitol Retort: Judicial challenge, Barr the door, take me out

By: Kevin Featherly May 7, 2020

Our review of issues in state and national news, with a rotating cast of political people in the know.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo