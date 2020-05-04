Re-opening America series

Looking ahead to building trends in post-pandemic world
BY: WILLIAM MORRIS AND BRIAN JOHNSON, Finance & Commerce
The COVID-19 pandemic is poised to have a lasting impact on the way future offices and other public gathering places are designed, built and used.
Pandemic may reshape how, where we work
BY: DAN EMERSON, Special to Finance & Commerce
As businesses reopen and employees return to work, they’re entering a new world with “rules of engagement” rewritten by the dangerous coronavirus.
Businesses must prepare to meet employees’ need
BY: SCOTT LAUCK, Missouri Lawyers Media
The slow reopening of the economy is a welcome relief for businesses. It also brings a host of new challenges for employers.
Navigating a new normal for corporate practice
BY: JESSICA SHUMAKER, Missouri Lawyers Media
Ask Mary Moorkamp what’s next for her company’s in-house team and her peers as they weather the COVID-19 pandemic, and she responds with an expansive list of questions.
CDC compiles guidelines to help organizations reopen
BY: KEVIN FREKING AND MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press
