Quandaries and Quagmires: Successor counsel and contingent fees

By: William Wernz May 4, 2020

Sometimes a client, having retained attorney A on a contingent fee agreement, discharges A and retains B, from another law firm, on a contingent fee agreement. Attorney A will normally claim entitlement to a portion of any recovery made by the client.

