Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Wire Stories / Court upholds dismissal of suit over Iowa governor’s flight
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa National Guard in Johnston, May 1, 2020. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds gave an update on the status of new COVID-19 cases in Iowa during a press conference at the Iowa National Guard in Johnston, May 1, 2020. (Bryon Houlgrave/The Des Moines Register via AP, Pool)

Court upholds dismissal of suit over Iowa governor’s flight

By: The Associated Press May 4, 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Iowa Supreme Court on Friday upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit filed by a Des Moines attorney who challenged a 2017 flight that Gov. Kim Reynolds and her family took on a private jet to a football game in Memphis, Tennessee.

Gary Dickey filed a complaint with the Iowa Ethics and Campaign Disclosure Board in September 2018, alleging the $2,880 claimed for four seats on the private jet in campaign disclosure documents underestimated the flight’s value by thousands of dollars. The plane was owned by a company that has contracts with the state. Dave North, the company’s CEO and a major campaign donor of Reynolds, paid  for the flight.

The board dismissed his complaint, saying the estimate was reasonable. Dickey appealed and a district court judge in December 2018 dismissed his challenge, saying he lacked standing to sue because he wasn’t injured by the governor’s filing even if it wasn’t accurate.

Dickey claims that Iowa campaign finance laws guarantee citizens accurate information and the court should establish a citizen’s right to challenge reports when they’re false.

All but one of the justices considering the case — three of them Reynolds appointees — upheld the dismissal.

Reynolds attended the Liberty Bowl with her husband and adult children to watch Iowa State play Memphis.

Like this article? Gain access to all of our great content with a month-to-month subscription. Start your subscription here

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo