Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Cleary leaves a strong legacy
Retiring Court of Appeals Chief Judge Edward Cleary is pictured during a Jan. 16 investiture ceremony for Court of Appeals judges Susan Segal and Jeffrey Bryan. Cleary retires Thursday as the court’s second-longest-serving chief judge. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Retiring Court of Appeals Chief Judge Edward Cleary is pictured during a Jan. 16 investiture ceremony for Court of Appeals judges Susan Segal and Jeffrey Bryan. Cleary retires Thursday as the court’s second-longest-serving chief judge. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Cleary leaves a strong legacy

By: Kevin Featherly April 30, 2020

Consensus, collegiality at core of chief judge’s long tenure.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo