Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Profits more available in trademark infringement cases
Thomas Cotter, Dean Eyler, Sharon Sandeen
Thomas Cotter, Dean Eyler, Sharon Sandeen

Profits more available in trademark infringement cases

By: Todd Nelson April 29, 2020

Supreme Court opinion track’s amicus brief, local IP attorney says.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo