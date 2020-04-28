Bar Buzz: Flurry of comings, goings

We have a small flurry of comings and goings in the court system to report.

New judge. Catherine Trevino, a part-time assistant public defender and private practice attorney from Anoka, has been appointed judge in the state’s 10th Judicial District.

She replaces the retiring District Court Judge Robert G. Rancourt. Her appointment was announced on April 20. She will be chamber at Chisago County.

“Ms. Trevino has a proven track record of putting the people of Minnesota first,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a press release. “Her legal experience and pro-bono work speak highly of her commitment to serving the people of Chisago County.”

According to her website, Trevino’s 25-year legal career began in Lake County, Ind., where she was a prosecutor’s office trial supervisor, handling all misdemeanor and felony cases. After that she opened her own practice.

She moved to Anoka a few years ago, concentrating on felony and misdemeanor criminal defense. She also assists clients in probation, DWI and traffic cases and expungements.

In addition to her other work, Trevino is a court-appointed counsel for mental health commitment and paternity/contempt cases in Sherburne County. She received her bachelor of arts degree from Indiana University and her juris doctorate from Valparaiso University School of Law.

Judicial openings. The state Judicial Selection Commission has announced two judicial openings in the state’s 2nd and 9th districts.

The 2nd Judicial District vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the District Court Judge Judith M. Tilsen. Tilsen was first elected to the bench in 1998 after having served as an assistant Hennepin County attorney and Ramsey County public defender.

Her replacement will chamber in St. Paul.

The 9th District opening comes with the retirement of District Court Judge Paul T. Benshoof. First appointed by Gov. Arne Carlson in 1997, Benshoof served as his district’s chief judge from 2015 to 2019, and its assistant chief from 2011 to 2015.

His replacement will chamber at Bemidji in Beltrami County.

Judicial Standard board. Finally, Walz announced on April 20 that he has replaced three members on the Board of Judicial Standards whose terms had expired. New appointees’ terms all are effective as of April 15 and all expire on Jan. 1, 2024.

They include:

Theresa Neo. The St. Louis County District Court judge has served on the bench since 2014. She replaces Dakota County District Court Assistant Chief Judge David Knutson on the standards board.

Shereen M. Askalani. The Hennepin County District Court judge has served since 2016. She replaces Senior Judge Kurt J. Marben on the board.

Debbie Toberman. The new public member appointee replaces Timothy Gephart.

The Board on Judicial Standards investigates allegations of misconduct by Minnesota judges and other judicial officers and recommends judicial discipline to the Supreme Court.