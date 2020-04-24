Four vie for Lillehaug’s seat on bench

Four candidates will compete for the Minnesota Supreme Court seat being vacated by retiring Justice David Lillehaug.

Gov. Tim Walz’s office announced that the merit selection panel he convened earlier this year has made its picks. Three already are judges; one is a chief deputy attorney general.

The governor said Friday that he plans to announce his final choice in May. Lillehaug, 65, announced his retirement for health reasons in 2019. He leaves office on July 31.

“Justice Lillehaug has been a fixture of the justice system in Minnesota for a very long time and he has served the state with great distinction,” Walz said during his Friday afternoon media briefing. “I have been committed to continuing that tradition of merit selection to our courts.”

The Supreme Court finalists that he will consider include:

Judge Diane Bratvold: Bratvold, who has served on the state Court of Appeals since 2016, was appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton and elected to a six-year term in 2018. Previously, Bratvold served as a district court judge in the Hennepin County’s 4th Judicial District. She is also a former trial lawyer and appellate attorney, a former shareholder with Briggs and Morgan, P.A., and a one-time partner at Rider Bennett.

Judge Jeffrey Bryan: A newcomer to the Court of Appeals, Bryan was appointed by Gov. Tim Walz in November 2019. Previously, he was a trial judge in Ramsey County’s 2nd Judicial District Court. Prior to his time on the bench, he was an assistant U.S. attorney who prosecuted economic fraud and drug-trafficking conspiracies. He also is a former civil litigation attorney for Robins Kaplan, LLP.

John Keller: Keller is chief deputy to Attorney General Keith Ellison, where he oversees more than 130 attorneys, deputies and managers while helping to establish and carry out the office’s legal and policy priorities. Previously, he was executive director at the Immigrant Law Center of Minnesota. “I couldn’t be prouder of John Keller,” Ellison said in a statement after the announcement. “Keller is a great lawyer and an even better human being.”

Judge Gordon Moore: Moore is a District Court judge in the 5th Judicial District and chambers in Nobles County. Previously, he was the Nobles County Attorney. He also worked as an associate attorney and assistant city attorney at the Worthington law firm Malters, Shepherd & Von Holtum. Before that, he was an assistant attorney general under Skip Humphrey.

The governor’s merit selection panel included leadership in Walz’s office, as well as the chair of the Commission on Judicial Selection and its at-large members. It solicited applicants, reviewed candidates and recommended finalists, the office said in a news release.