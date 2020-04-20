COVID-19 prompts Corrections to release 17

In an effort to stem a COVID-19 prison outbreak, the Minnesota Department of Corrections has begun releasing inmates with less than 90 days to go on their sentences.

Seventeen inmates were transitioned to work release last week under Commissioner Paul Schnell’s new, temporary COVID-19 policy. That policy aims to increase physical distancing between inmates, a tactic regarded as the only effective way to quell the spread of the virus.

Additional releases will continue on an ongoing basis, the department said Monday.

Releasing inmates to work release when they have 90 days or fewer left in their prison terms is well within the commissioner’s existing authority, DOC spokesman Nicholas Kimball said Monday.

“Work release is a long-established process with a proven track record of ensuring community safety while helping people who have served time in prison transition back to being good neighbors and productive members of the community,” Kimball said.

Expanding use of that authority in response to the coronavirus had been under consideration for weeks, but until last week it had not happened.

Besides having 90 days or fewer left on their prison terms, inmates being considered for the expanded work-release program must be rated at low or medium risk to re-offend.

They also must have approved places to live in community-based facilities or residences, and have access to a telephone landline or Internet access with a camera-capable devise at the approved release address.

COVID-19 transmission has been a problem within state prisons. At the medium-security Moose Lake facility, 14 inmates have confirmed diagnoses—two more than last week—while another 31 Moose Lake inmates are presumed positive, based on symptoms and contact with other positive cases.

At Willow River, the state’s minimum-security boot camp, three inmates are confirmed positive cases, while six are presumed to have contracted the disease.

Two inmates are hospitalized, but the department is not reporting which facilities they come from. There have been no deaths. Meanwhile, at least 10 corrections staffers also have reportedly been infected.

The first Minnesota inmate was given a COVID-19 work release on April 15, the department said. By the next day, 16 more residents from several prisons were granted work release, the department said, and they have been relocated within 16 different counties.

The releases coincided with an ACLU lawsuit demanding the release of three specific inmates, and any others similarly situated, to protect them from the virus. But Kimball said the decision to send the 17 inmates to work release was in motion before the suit got filed late on the afternoon of April 15.

A proposal, first pitched by Corrections Ombudsman Mark Haase, to expand Schnell’s authority and allow him to release prisoners with up to 180 days left on their terms has not been taken up by the full Legislature.

However, Gov. Tim Walz has said that he supports it and might consider exerting executive authority to make it happen.