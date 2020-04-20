Quantcast
Recent News
Home / COVID-19 MN / Briefly: Five tips for appellate advocacy in a pandemic
Ryan Marth, Qian Julie Wang
Ryan Marth, Qian Julie Wang

Briefly: Five tips for appellate advocacy in a pandemic

By: Ryan Marth, Qian Julie Wang April 20, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic has brought about many questions over how previously routine, in-person tasks can now be handled remotely.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo