Ellison’s mother dies from COVID-19

The March 26 death of Keith Ellison’s mother, Clida Martinez Ellison, was the result of COVID-19 infection, Minnesota Lawyer has confirmed.

The Attorney General’s Office confirmed the reports late Wednesday.

The news was first published Wednesday in a New York Times column written by Ellison’s son, Minneapolis City Council member Jeremiah Bey Ellison. The Star Tribune then broke the news locally.

The attorney general published several tweets about his mother’s passing in the days after her death, and received condolences from U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, journalist Mo Rocca and others.

“My brothers and I—Leonard, Brian, Tony and Eric—had an unbelievably cool mom, Clida Martinez Ellison,” Ellison wrote at the time. “Smart, funny, tenacious, foodie, and so much more. Early this morning, she passed on. Prayers. Gratitude for her 81 years here with us; incredible person.”

It was not until after her burial that the family learned that Ellison’s mother—who is called “Nana” in the council member’s column—tested positive for COVID-19.

“Last week, I learned that Nana had tested positive for the coronavirus, and knowing that makes me angrier—as though she didn’t truly pass but was snatched from us,” the younger Ellison wrote.

According to Keith Ellison’s office, his mother was in a hospital being treated for an infection related to surgery earlier in the year at the time of her death.

The attorney general is not expected to make a statement, a spokesman said. Gov. Tim Walz was expected to issue a statement on social media shortly.