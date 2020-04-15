Bar Buzz: Governor appoints two to 7th District bench

Gov. Tim Walz has announced the appointment of Laura Moehrle and Nathaniel Welte as District Court judges in Minnesota’s 7th Judicial District. Both appointments will be chambered in St. Cloud.

Moehrle’s appointment will fill a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of Judge Frank Kundrat. Welte’s appointment will fill a vacancy that occurred upon the retirement of Judge John Scherer.

Moehrle is a civil trial attorney, shareholder, and chief financial officer of Quinlivan & Hughes PA. She manages an active litigation practice focused on the defense of medical malpractice, motor vehicle accident, and legal malpractice claims in Minnesota and North Dakota state and federal courts, as well as the representation of health care providers and attorneys before their professional licensing boards.

She is a frequent lecturer on civil litigation topics and serves as co-chair of the Minnesota Defense Lawyers Association Health Care Liability Committee. Moehrle serves on the

Board of Directors of Kids Fighting Hunger, raises funds for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, and previously coached the Apollo High School mock trial team.

Moehrle received her B.A. from the University of St. Thomas, and her J.D. from the University of Minnesota.

Welte currently serves as an assistant county attorney for the Becker County Attorney’s Office. In this role he primarily handles felony person offenses, juvenile delinquencies, and civil litigation. He was previously in private practice and handled a wide variety of matters including family law, child protection, probate, real estate, and criminal defense. Welte also served as a part-time assistant public defender for the state of Minnesota.

He is actively involved as an assistant scoutmaster for Perham Boy Scout Troop 321, and previously served as a board member of the New York Mills Cultural Center, president of the New York Mills Lions, and member in the Perham Rotary Club.

Welte received his B.A. from the University of Minnesota – Duluth, and his J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.

