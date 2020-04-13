Bar Buzz: Hiljus elected chief judge in 10th Judicial District

Judge Stoney L. Hiljus, the former Coon Rapids city attorney who has served on the state’s 10th District Court bench since 2012, has been elected the district’s chief judge.

Hiljus, who chambers in Mora, Minn., and has served as assistant chief judge since 2018, was elected by his judicial peers in the district last week.

He will replace current Chief Judge Douglas B. Meslow, who has held the post since July 2016.

Hiljus assumes the role at a precipitous time, as the state’s judiciary faces huge challenges because of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. He acknowledged as much in the Judicial Branch press release announcing his election.

“The justice system is here to serve the citizens of the district, and we are doing our best under the pandemic response to allow access to justice for those who need it urgently,” he said. “I look forward to working with the judges and staff of the 10th District as we plan for the future.”

Also last week, Judge Elizabeth H. Strand was elected as the district’s assistant chief. Like Hiljus, she was appointed to the bench by Gov. Mark Dayton in 2012.

Chief judges are in charge of general court administration in the state’s 10 Judicial Districts. Their duties include assigning judges to serve in locations throughout the district. Assistant chiefs help chief judges carry out those responsibilities. Chief judges also serve on the state’s Judicial Council.

During his tenure, Meslow is credited with leading 10 District judges and staff through major changes in the way that cases get handled electronically. During his term, the district also successfully developed its Self-Help Center for pro se litigants.