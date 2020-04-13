Quantcast
Recent News
Home / Expert Testimony / All in the Family: District court ignores record evidence in modification motion
(Deposit photos)
(Deposit photos)

All in the Family: District court ignores record evidence in modification motion

By: Jason Brown and Cynthia Brown April 13, 2020

On March 30, 2020, the Minnesota Court of Appeals issued its decision in Warrington v. Warrington.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo