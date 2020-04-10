Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Landlord faces fine for violating Walz order
Attorney General Keith Ellison, shown in this December 2019 photo with Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, said Monday that his office is stepping up its efforts to enforce the governor’s anti-eviction order. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)
Attorney General Keith Ellison, shown in this December 2019 photo with Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, said Monday that his office is stepping up its efforts to enforce the governor’s anti-eviction order. (File photo: Kevin Featherly)

Landlord faces fine for violating Walz order

By: Kevin Featherly April 10, 2020

AG’s office has 103 reports of wrongful-eviction attempts.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo