Bar Buzz: ‘Helpline’ sends bias complaints to Human Rights

Though it’s not yet known how many, calls and complaints were filtering into the state Human Rights Departments as of Thursday, less than a week after the Walz administration launched a new anti-discrimination hotline.

The toll free Discrimination Helpline (1-833-454-0148), launched April 6, is meant to protect Minnesotans’ civil rights and was rolled out amid “rising reports of discrimination” against the states Asian-American community.

The helpline is accompanied by an online MN.gov form (https://mn.gov/mdhr/intake/consultationinquiryform/) where written complaints can be filed. In either case, the complaints go the the state Human Rights Department for investigation.

“Having this helpline will allow our Department to continue its work to investigate all incidents of discrimination under the Minnesota Human Rights Act,” Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said in an April 6 press release.

Taylor Putz, a spokesman for Lucero, said Thursday that calls and written complaints have been coming into the hotline, but he had no immediate numbers to share. He said there also has been a “big response” on social media from the public and human rights advocates since the Walz administration unveiled it.

Bias reports began surfacing around the state in mid-March, with some Minnesotans accusing others of Asian descent of spreading the virus that causes COVID-19. The novel coronavirus first emerged in China in November, and President Donald Trump has at times derisively dubbed it “the China virus.”

“As Asian-Americans in Minnesota report heightened cases of discrimination amid COVID-19,” Gov. Tim Walz said in the April 6 press release, “my message is clear: Viruses don’t discriminate, and neither do we.”

“There’s a distinct pattern in our nation’s history of increased discrimination during uncertain and trying times, of needing someone to blame,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan. “This is unacceptable and, as Minnesotans, we must work to break this cycle.”

The helpline is staffed Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.