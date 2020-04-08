Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Supreme Court sides with Simon
State Supreme Court Associate Justice David Lillehaug, right, wrote a 5-2 majority opinion Wednesday siding with Secretary of State Steve Simon in a legal battle over voter-data access. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, left, wrote the dissenting opinion. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)
State Supreme Court Associate Justice David Lillehaug, right, wrote a 5-2 majority opinion Wednesday siding with Secretary of State Steve Simon in a legal battle over voter-data access. Chief Justice Lorie Gildea, left, wrote the dissenting opinion. (Staff photo: Kevin Featherly)

Supreme Court sides with Simon

By: Kevin Featherly April 8, 2020

Group’s bid to unearth voter fraud derailed.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo