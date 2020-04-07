Bar Buzz: Judge Listug tests negative for COVID-19

Pope County District Court Judge Melissa J. Listug is in the clear.

“Judge Listug’s COVID-19 test has been returned,” the state Judicial Branch announced on March 27. “She is negative for COVID-19.”

Listug’s suspected exposure led to brief suspension of all in-person hearings in the 8th Judicial District. But after her negative test results returned, the district’s courts were back in business on March 30—subject to Minnesota Supreme Court Chief Justice Lorie S. Gildea’s March 20 peacetime emergency order, as amended on March 23 and March 26.

The precautionary measures were taken when Listug experienced mild symptoms after being exposed to someone who later tested positive for the new coronavirus. The judge, who chambers in Glenwood, went into self-isolation even before feeling ill.

However, before she was aware of her possible exposure, she attended an in-person March 13 meeting of the 8th Judicial District bench. All 11 judges were there, as was Minnesota Court of Appeals Judge Randall J. Slieter and two court administrative employees.

All the other 8th Judicial District judges and Judge Slieter also self-isolated until March 27, the 14th day after the bench meeting.