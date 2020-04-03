Bar Buzz: Mitchell Hamline review announces 2019 awards

The Mitchell Hamline Law Review announced the three winners of its 2019 awards. These awards recognize legal practitioners making outstanding contributions to the Minnesota legal community.

The law review has created the Justice David Lillehaug Service Award in recognition of his lifelong contributions to the Minnesota legal community and support for Minnesota legal scholarship. In the future, this award will be given for significant lifetime legal achievement.

The law review also announced its 2019 Wallace-Lerner Excellence in Leadership Award winners—John Choi (HUSL ’95) and Mara Burr (HUSL ’95). The Wallace-Learner Award is given annually to legal practitioners for outstanding leadership and public service. Choi is the Ramsey County Attorney and Burr serves as the director of multilateral relations in the United States Department of Health and Human Services.