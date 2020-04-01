Bar Buzz: Bench Buzz

Last week Bar Buzz commented, “No darn virus is going to stop the selection of judges and justices in Minnesota.” More evidence of that surfaced in the following days.

Justice Paul Thissen launched his campaign to remain on the Minnesota Supreme Court. Justice Thissen was appointed in 2018 by then-Gov. Mark Dayton to fill a vacancy left by Judge David Stras, who went to the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In his announcement, Thissen said that some of the campaign’s activities have paused in light of the COVID-19 virus. “With the best hopes for Minnesota and belief in the scientific and health care communities, Paul is looking forward to becoming the most visible and approachable candidate of any recorded Supreme Court race in history.”

In other judicial news, finalists were announced for the 7th Judicial District vacancies created by the retirements of the retirements of Judge Frank J. Kundrat and Judge John H. Scherer. Both positions created by these retirements will be chambered at St. Cloud in Stearns County.

Finalist Tara Ferguson Lopez is a Senior Assistant Hennepin County Attorney in the Adult Prosecution Division where she supervises a team of trial attorneys, oversees the office’s Sex Trafficking work and handles her own felony caseload. Lopez serves on the St. Cloud Public Library Board, the 4th Judicial District Domestic Fatality Review Team, Family Violence Coordinating Council, Hennepin County Attorney’s Office Performance Management Committee, and the board of Children’s Day Montessori in St. Cloud.

Laura Moehrle is a civil trial attorney, shareholder, and chief financial officer of Quinlivan & Hughes, PA. She is a frequent lecturer and educator on civil litigation topics and serves as co-chair of the Minnesota Defense Lawyers Association Health Care Liability Committee. Moehrle is engaged in the St. Cloud community by serving on the Board of Directors of Kids Fighting Hunger for the past fourteen years, fundraising for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity, and previously coaching the Apollo High School Mock Trial Team.

Karl Schmidt is a senior assistant Benton County attorney who has served in that office since 1999, with the past 17 years focused on prosecuting adult felony cases as well as all extradition and fugitive from justice matters. Before becoming a prosecutor, he served as a 7th District public defender for nearly five years. Schmidt’s community involvement includes 18 years on both the Benton County Benefits Advisory Committee and Benton County Family Violence and Sexual Assault Council, as well as volunteering for Central Minnesota Habitat for Humanity.

Nathaniel Welte is an assistant county attorney for the Becker County Attorney’s Office. In this role he primarily handles felony person offenses, juvenile delinquencies, and civil litigation. He is actively involved as an assistant scoutmaster for Perham Boy Scout Troop 321, and previously served as a former board member of the New York Mills Cultural Center, president of the New York Mills Lions, and member in the Perham Rotary Club.