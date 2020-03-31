Quantcast
Recent News
Home / All News / Ruling pivots on to ‘to,’ or not to ‘to’
Julie Loftus Nelson, assistant appellate public defender, argues the case State v. Townsend at the Fairmont High School on Oct. 9, 2019, in this screen grab from the Judicial Branch website. (Minnesota Judicial Branch)
Julie Loftus Nelson, assistant appellate public defender, argues the case State v. Townsend at the Fairmont High School on Oct. 9, 2019, in this screen grab from the Judicial Branch website. (Minnesota Judicial Branch)

Ruling pivots on to ‘to,’ or not to ‘to’

By: Kevin Featherly March 31, 2020

Highly grammatical ruling upholds robbery conviction.

About Kevin Featherly

Kevin Featherly, who joined BridgeTower Media in mid-2016, is a journalist and former freelance writer who has covered politics, law, business, technology and popular culture for publications and websites in the Twin Cities and nationally since the mid-1990s.

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2020 Minnesota Lawyer, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 900, Campbell Mithun Tower, Minneapolis, MN 55402 (612) 333-4244 bridge tower media logo