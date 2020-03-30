Bar Buzz: COVID-19 resources

You may be distanced or even isolated, but you’re not alone.

Resources for lawyers in need of information, assistance and support are available for the looking, but Bar Buzz wants to point out two.

One is Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers. As the pandemic continues, LCL will update its website and social media frequently. “We encourage people to access updated health information from the CDC or Minnesota Department of Health. We will offer general information as well as on-line seminars and opportunities for virtual connections,” said executive director Joan Bibelhausen.

LCL is available at 651-646-5590; 877-525-6466 (toll-free) www.mnlcl.org; help@mnlcl.org; www.facebook.com/mnlcl.

Additionally, LCL’s Employee Assistance Program partner Sand Creek offers face to face and virtual counseling. You can speak with a counselor 24/7 by calling Sand Creek directly. Additionally, it hosts a website with articles and resources in many areas including frequently updated information on COVID-19. Go to www.sandcreekeap.com and click on “EAP WORK/LIFE PORTAL” to use or create your account. Use the Company Code “lawyers” when creating your account. You may also call 612-430-3383 or 888-243-5744, toll free.

The other is the Minnesota State Bar Association, offering a new page: https://www.mnbar.org/resources/covid-19-resources. It includes links to the courthouses and to important virus-related court orders and also tips and resources on working from home.

Be well and stay safe.